How To Open, Read, Write Files with Python

Files are an essential part of working with computers, thus using Python to write to and read from a file are basic skills that you need to master. In this article, I’ll show you how to do the things you came here for, e.g.:
- How to open a file in Python
- Reading a file with Python (both at once or line-by-line)
- Writing to a file with Python
- Copy, move, rename, and delete files
When working with files, there will come that point where you need to know about file modes and permissions. I included an explanation on this topic as well, in case you need it.
Table of contents
Open a file in Python
In Python, we open a file with the
open() function. It’s part of Python’s built-in functions, you don’t need to import anything to use
open(). The open() function expects at least one argument: the file name. If the file was successfully opened, it returns a file object that you can use to read from and write to that file.
As soon as you open a file with Python, you are using system resources that you need to free once you’re done. If you don’t, you create a so-called resource leak. If you do this often enough, you might run into problems, because there’s a limit to the number of open files a regular operating system user can have.
You could decide to skip closing the file because once your program finishes and the Python interpreter closes, resources are freed up automatically. That’s nice and considerate of the Python devs, but a lot of software keeps running indefinitely. With such software, you need to be more careful and close the resources you don’t need anymore. For this reason, it’s a good habit to close a file when you’re done with it.
Closing a file used to be a manual task, that can be forgotten easily. Luckily, Python has the ‘with’ statement to help us out.
The old fashioned way to open a file
To illustrate why the with statement is so useful, let’s first open and close a file in the traditional, manual way:
If you’re feeling adventurous, try and remove the
f.close(). It should work the same; Python won’t complain and will close the file resource on exit.
If the interactive example above doesn’t work for some reason, here’s a text version of the same code:
f = open('text.txt') print(f.read()) f.close()
Read file content at once
In the example above, you can see how we read all contents from the file so we can print it. If you want to read all the file content into a single string, at once, use the
read() method without arguments. This is no problem for small files, but do realize that you load all the contents into memory at once. This could be a problem with large files, but we’ll get to that soon.
Open a file with the with-statement
There’s a potential problem in the previous example. If an exception occurs, the
f.close() call will never be reached. And this is a trivial example, but you can imagine that with more complicated software, in which exceptions might get caught so the software can keep running, it can go wrong quickly.
Another problem that may arise, is that you simply forget to write the close() call. It happens, we are all humans. Therefore, with modern Python, the following method is the recommended way:
If the interactive example above doesn’t work for some reason, here’s a text version of the same code:
with open('text.txt') as f: text = f.read() print(text)
In this example, the with-statement makes sure the file is closed, even if an exception occurs. That’s because Python closes the resource automatically as soon as we step out of the scope of this with-statement.
Due to this automatic close, you can not use the file (called
f in our case) outside of the with-statement. If you want to use it again, you have to open it again.
File modes
So far, we used the
open() function with just one argument: the file name. It’s a mandatory argument, but open() also has a number of optional extra arguments, like the file mode. This mode defaults to ‘rt’, which stands for ‘read text’. You’re opening the file for reading, which means you can not write to it, and you’re expecting it to be a text file.
Other modes that you can pass are listed in the following table:
|Character
|Meaning
|r
|open for reading (default)
|w
|open for writing, truncating the file first
|x
|create a new file and open it for writing
|a
|Open for writing, append to the end of the file if it exists already
|t
|Text mode (the default), can be used in combination with rwxa
|b
|Binary mode (as opposed to text mode), can be used in combination with rwxa
|+
|open a disk file for updating (reading and writing)
I won’t go into the details of all the modes here but instead, I’ll explain and demonstrate most of them in the appropriate sections below.
Python write to file
Now that you know about file modes, let’s start by writing some text to a file in Python. We can do so in three steps:
- First, we need to determine the file mode. If you look at the table above, we’ll need to use ‘w’ and ‘t’. Since ‘t’ is the default, we can leave it out.
- Next, we need to open the file
- And finally, we call the write() method on our file object.
Write expects one argument in this case: a Python string. If you have data of another type, like a number, you need to convert it to a string manually. After all, text files don’t have the concept of data types: they simply contain text.
In the example below, we convert integers to strings using the str() function, and write them to the file:
If the interactive example above doesn’t work, here’s the same code:
with open('test.txt', 'w') as f: for i in range(1, 5): f.write(str(i)) with open('test.txt', 'r') as f: print(f.read())
There is now a file on your file system (in the same directory as your script), with the following content:
1234
Newlines
Did you expect each number to be on a new line?
When working with files, you need to explicitly specify newlines. You can try this in the interactive example above. Adapt the code to make it look like this:
with open('test.txt', 'w') as f: for i in range(1, 5): f.write(f'Number {i}\n') with open('test.txt', 'r') as f: print(f.read())
Note that I used an f-string here. I personally like them a lot, but you can also use something like
str(i) + '\n'.
Append to a file
Now to we have a test file, we can also append some extra data to it. By default, when we open a file for writing, we overwrite anything that’s already present. So, again, we first look in the table above which mode we can use to append data to our file. We need mode ‘a’, for append.
In the following example, we:
- Write to a file just like in the previous example.
- After that, we open the file again, this time with the append flag, and add some extra lines.
- Read back the file contents and print to screen so we can inspect the result
Here you go:
If the interactive example above doesn’t work, here’s the same code:
# First create a file, with a couple of lines with open('test.txt', 'w') as f: for i in range(1, 5): f.write(f'Number {i}\n') # Now add some extra lines using append mode with open('test.txt', 'a') as f: for i in range(5, 8): f.write(f'Append number {i}\n') with open('test.txt') as f: print(f.read())
Python read file to list
With small files, it can be convenient to read all lines at once into a list. There are two ways to do this:
with open('test.txt') as f: lines = list(f) # lines = ['1\n', '2\n', '3\n', '4\n', '5\n', '6\n', '7\n']
Is equivalent to:
with open('test.txt') as f: lines = f.readlines() # lines = ['1\n', '2\n', '3\n', '4\n', '5\n', '6\n', '7\n']
Read file line-by-line
You don’t always have the luxury of reading files at once. For instance, when you need to work with 140 GB-sized log files, you can’t read it all into memory and get away with it. Your program will likely crash, or at least become extremely slow.
In such cases, it is much more efficient to parse the file line-by-line. To read a file line by line, we can treat the opened file as an iterator. After opening the file, we can use a for loop to iterate over the lines:
with open('myfile.txt', 'r') as f: for line in f: print(line)
Common Python file operations
Python has built-in modules to perform common file operations, like deleting files, creating directories, moving files, and so on. Most of these functions are available in the `os` module. In this section, we’ll visit some of the operating you might need to perform.
Check if file or directory exists
To check if a file exists, we can use the
isfile function:
import os os.path.isfile('myfile.txt')
This will return
True if the file exists, and
False if it doesn’t.
Similarly, to check if a directory exists, we can use the
isdir function:
import os os.path.isdir('mydir')
Create a directory
To create a directory, use the
mkdir function from the
os module:
import os os.mkdir('mydir')
Delete a file
To delete a file, we can use the following command:
import os os.remove('myfile.txt')
This will delete the file. If the file doesn’t exist, it will raise an exception.
Rename (or move) a file
To rename or move a file, we can use the following command:
import os os.rename('myfile.txt', 'myfile_renamed.txt')
A rename operation works as long as the file stays on the same file system. If you want to move a file from one file system to another, you need the higher-level
move function from
shutil, as explained below.
Move a file with shutil
To move a file in a way that resembles the
mv command on the terminal shell, we can use the
shutil module. An important distinction from
os.renae is that this function can move files between file systems as well:
import shutil shutil.move('/mnt/filesystem1/myfile.txt', '/mnt/filesystem2/mydir') # Move to a directory, keeping the name intact shutil.move('/home/erik/myfile.txt', '/home/erik/backups/')
Copy files with Python
The
shutil module is a more high-level module, and provides a number of functions that can be used to copy single files or copy and remove entire trees of files:
import shutil # Copy a single file shutil.copy('/home/erik/myfile.txt', '/home/erik/myfile_copy.txt') # Copy entire tree of files shutil.copytree('mydir', 'mydir_copy') # Remove a tree of files shutil.rmtree('mydir')
Handling Python file exceptions
If an error occurs, the
shutil and
os modules will raise an exception. You can use the
try and
except blocks to handle the exception. The exception you need to handle is almost always of type
OSError. However, sometimes you may need to handle other exceptions as well, like
SameFileError.
I’ve written a detailed tutorial on how to work with exceptions and try-catch blocks that you might want to read.
About Unix file permissions
When working with files, you’ll inevitably run into file permissions. Consider this a short primer on Unix file permissions. Chances are you’ll run into them sooner than later, especially when working in the cloud since most cloud servers are running Linux.
Permissions are specified per file. When you list a directory, you’ll be able to see its permissions. For example, under Linux, we can do so with the
ls -l command:
$ ls -l total 0 -rwxr-xr-x 1 erik erik 0 Jun 25 10:33 build_script.sh -rw-r--r-- 1 erik erik 0 Jun 25 10:33 myapp.py
In the output, you see two dummy files I created for demonstration purposes. The first is a script file, and the second is a Python file called myapp.py. At the start of the line, you see cryptic letters like r, w, and x that define the file permissions. Files can have the following permissions:
|Letter
|Permissions
|r
|The file can be read
|w
|The file is writeable
|x
|The file is executable
|–
|Unset, permission not granted
About users and groups
Knowing what permissions there are is not enough, though. As you can see in the example listing above, the r gets repeated three times for each file. If you were wondering why: it’s because computer systems usually have multiple users and groups.
Each file has permissions for three access types:
- Everybody else, also called ‘world’
- group: a group of 0 or more users
- user: the owner of the file. The one who creates a file, automatically becomes the owner
The permissions are listed in this order as well. So we have three permissions fields for each access type, resulting in a nine-character long string. The following ASCII art should clear things up:
World Group User 0 123 456 789 - rwx r-x r-x Positions 1, 2, 3 define permissions for the entire world Positions 4, 5, 6 define permissions for the group that the user is in Positions 7, 8, 9 define permissions for the user Position 0 is the file type (see below)
About file types
Finally, there are several file types. The most well-known are regular files and directories, but there are more types. This is the complete list:
- – : regular file
- d : directory
- c : character device file
- b : block device file
- s : local socket file
- p : named pipe
- l : symbolic link
To demonstrate, you can inspect the file
/dev/random:
ls -l /dev/random crw-rw-rw- 1 root root 1, 8 jun 22 08:44 /dev/random
It’s a character device that offers a stream of random data when read from. As you can see, it’s writable as well. In this case, writing to
/dev/random will update the entropy pool.
There’s a lot more to learn, and you might also like to dive into our section on using the Unix shell. So go and explore if you want or need to, but this quick introduction here should get you started.
Keep learning
Use these resources to expand your knowledge and understanding:
- How to load, read, and write YAML in Python
- Working with JSON in Python
- The official Python documentation on working with files
- The official shutil documentation
- Wikipedia page about File permissions
- Our chapter on using the unix shell